Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,974 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.19% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 53,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $254.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $187,653.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $207,176. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

