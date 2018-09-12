Federated Investors Inc. PA Grows Stake in Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 667.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.35% of Interface worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 27.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 62.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of TILE stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.16. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $283.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Interface’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.