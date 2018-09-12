Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (AGM) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C accounts for 2.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 72.9% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C by 19.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $834.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.25). Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $217,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

