Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock Price

Media coverage about TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TAL Education Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5356189413779 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $47.63.
TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.26.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
