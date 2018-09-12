Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after buying an additional 5,440,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,382,000 after buying an additional 3,136,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after buying an additional 2,982,610 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,452,000 after buying an additional 2,609,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after buying an additional 2,474,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $346.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $87.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a $96.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

