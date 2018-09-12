Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) Insider Sells C$100,000.00 in Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) insider Paul Riganelli sold 10,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$9.88 on Wednesday. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$8.70 and a 52-week high of C$10.49.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$152.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.10 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 6.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

