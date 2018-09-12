Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Major Shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl Sells 68,914 Shares

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 68,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $693,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors L.L.C. Jvl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

On Monday, September 10th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 18,914 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $190,463.98.

On Friday, June 29th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 144,706 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,441,271.76.

On Monday, June 25th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 50,000 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $504,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 256,231 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $2,608,431.58.

On Friday, June 22nd, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 75,000 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $745,500.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 10,900 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $107,147.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 67,900 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $672,889.00.

Shares of EPM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 267,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,152. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 494,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter.

EPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.