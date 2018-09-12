Europa Oil & Gas (EOG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.01 ($0.05). Approximately 265,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 379,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and France. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.