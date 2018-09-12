Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Up 47.1% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001777 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,746.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.78 or 0.02971800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00170907 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

