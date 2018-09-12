ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5,734.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,036,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.