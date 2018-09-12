Eros International (EROS) Trading Up 8.6%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 548,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 374,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on EROS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Eros International in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eros International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $615.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 0.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eros International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eros International during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eros International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.
About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)
Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.
Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.