Eros International (EROS) Trading Up 8.6%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 548,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 374,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EROS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Eros International in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eros International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $615.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eros International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eros International during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eros International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

