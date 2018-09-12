Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 12th (ADUS, AQST, AXSM, BBDC, BDREF, BMY, CBK, CCM, CLBS, CNSL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 12th:

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Beadell Resources Limited is a gold producer. It owns and operates the Tucano gold mine primarily in Brazil. Beadell Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia. “

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer of women’s clothing providing exclusive fashions under the Christopher & Banks and C.J. Banks labels. Currently, the Company operates 351 stores in 30 states, located primarily in the northern half of the United States. “

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited operates a large network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. Most of the centers in their network are established through long-term lease and management services arrangements entered into with their hospital partners. Under these arrangements, Concord Medical receives a contracted percentage of each center’s revenue net of specified operating expenses. Each center is located on the premises of their hospital partners and is typically equipped with a primary unit of advanced radiotherapy or diagnostic imaging equipment, such as a linear accelerator, head gamma knife system, body gamma knife system, PET-CT scanner or MRI scanner. “

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. offers a wide range of telecommunications services including local and long distance telephone, Digital Phone, High-Speed Internet access and Digital TV to individuals and businesses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company also offers telephone directory publishing services, wholesale transport services, billing and collection services, inside wiring services, and maintenance services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

