Equifax (EFX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.54.

EFX opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Equifax had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $876.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Equifax by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,239 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 111,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,461 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

