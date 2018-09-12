Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) Position Trimmed by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,402 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 313,826 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,797,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 235,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1,767.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 157,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of ENZ opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics.

