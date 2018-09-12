Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 548.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $266,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.0% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $345,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $383,513.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,495.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.93, for a total value of $6,172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,633,003.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,498 shares of company stock worth $35,423,214. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00, a PEG ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $631.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards, and configuration management database.

