Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,078 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,541,000 after buying an additional 298,083 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Invesco by 31.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 56.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 133,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 122,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

