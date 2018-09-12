EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Bonds Drop 3% During Trading

An issue of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) bonds fell 3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 2.7% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2019. The debt is now trading at $99.55 and was trading at $99.53 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

ENLK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of ENLK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,382. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $981,675.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK)

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

