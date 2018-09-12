ENI (ENI) Given a €19.40 Price Target at HSBC

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €19.40 ($22.56) price target from equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($21.86) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.54 ($21.55).

ENI stock opened at €15.97 ($18.57) on Wednesday. ENI has a 52 week low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a 52 week high of €15.44 ($17.95).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

