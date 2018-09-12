Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.1419218244269 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETE. US Capital Advisors upgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

NYSE ETE opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.83%.

In other Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $438,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,061.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,768,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,503.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

