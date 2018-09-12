Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 217,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of ENTA opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 0.88. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 37.63%. research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.85, for a total value of $477,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,661.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Luly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $4,383,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 625,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,281,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,009. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.