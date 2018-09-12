Empire Resorts (NYNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.35

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYNY shares. BidaskClub lowered Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire Resorts stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Empire Resorts were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY)

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

