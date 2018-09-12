Empire Resorts (NYNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.35

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYNY shares. BidaskClub lowered Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
About Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY)
Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.
