Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.72

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 2904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

EEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.44 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In other Emerald Expositions Events news, SVP Lori Jenks sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $135,406.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

