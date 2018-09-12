Eidoo Reaches Market Cap of $20.00 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00010918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and Ethfinex. Eidoo has a market cap of $20.00 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

