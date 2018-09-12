eBay (EBAY) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media stories about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. eBay earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the e-commerce company an impact score of 46.6107503768291 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $354,178.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,158 shares of company stock worth $4,718,578. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

