easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 2,059 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 2,059 ($26.82) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.75) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($20.97) price target (up from GBX 1,610 ($20.97)) on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Davy Research downgraded easyJet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised easyJet to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.49) to GBX 2,000 ($26.05) in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,791.85 ($23.34).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,407 ($18.33) on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 977.38 ($12.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.13).

In other easyJet news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.49), for a total transaction of £25,624.17 ($33,377.84). Also, insider Chris Brocklesby sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.49), for a total value of £42,009.90 ($54,721.77).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

