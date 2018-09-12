Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $79.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

