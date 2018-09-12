Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $820,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3,018.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 190,279 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLS opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $80.31.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

