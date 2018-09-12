Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $783,000 in Cott Corp (COT) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COT. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,708,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cott by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Cott by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 522,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cott by 1,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 778,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cott by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 98,796 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $550,191.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 6,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $99,986.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,807.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cott stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 222.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cott Corp has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $17.77.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.32 million. Cott had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 18.64%. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cott Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Cott in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cott in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cott in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

