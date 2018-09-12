DTE Energy Co (DTE) Stake Lowered by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 163,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,069,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.10. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

In other news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $418,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,029.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $1,101,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,226 shares of company stock worth $1,674,057. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.