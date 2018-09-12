Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $2,501,835.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Dollar General had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

