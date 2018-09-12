Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 44,894 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $341,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 8.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in 3M by 4.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 584,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,234,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $211.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $190.57 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.97.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

