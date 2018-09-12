Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 291,742 Shares of Mercury General Co. (MCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.71% of Mercury General worth $93,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 667,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercury General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mercury General by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

NYSE MCY opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 152.44%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

