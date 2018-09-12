Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $92.23 Million Stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,099,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A were worth $92,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEXEA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXEA opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 27,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,281,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

