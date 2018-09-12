Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $91,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 40,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $304,704. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

