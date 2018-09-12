Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Digital Turbine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. Digital Turbine had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 199,392 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 361,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

