Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez Sells 1,500 Shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC) Stock

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $35,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,748.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Evertec had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evertec in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

