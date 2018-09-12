Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $174.50 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $219.90. The company has a market cap of $635.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.93 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 26.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.