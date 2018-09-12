DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Position Increased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after buying an additional 230,200 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 320,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $622,000.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

In other news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $497,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total transaction of $1,552,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,210,402. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $146.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.22 and a beta of 0.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

