DeviantCoin Price Up 9.8% This Week (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $33,471.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00008868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 12,996,215 coins and its circulating supply is 10,916,835 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

