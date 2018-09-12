Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 11.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $116.72 and a 12 month high of $175.26. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.87 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.75.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

