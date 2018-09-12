Debenhams (DEB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Debenhams (LON:DEB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Debenhams in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Debenhams in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Debenhams in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 23.46 ($0.31).

Shares of DEB opened at GBX 12.27 ($0.16) on Monday. Debenhams has a 52 week low of GBX 25.46 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.60 ($0.72).

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

