Danielle Cupps Acquires 2,000 Shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) Stock

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) insider Danielle Cupps purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $19,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Danielle Cupps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 29th, Danielle Cupps purchased 5,000 shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 1,548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 201,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

