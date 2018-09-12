Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 18,235 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,019,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $470,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,772 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,859,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,750,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “$140.13” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

