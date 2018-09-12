Cyberark Software (CYBR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cyberark Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.7049239655115 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CYBR opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.06. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%. research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

