CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Position Increased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,003 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 85,789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 127.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $288,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.