CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.40

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00006237 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX and HitBTC. CVCoin has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00282953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00145665 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, HADAX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

