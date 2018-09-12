CUI Global Inc (CUI) CEO Buys $10,850.00 in Stock

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) CEO William J. Clough bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $10,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,535.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CUI opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. CUI Global Inc has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get CUI Global alerts:

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. analysts predict that CUI Global Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CUI Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,534,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 126,650 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CUI Global in the second quarter worth about $927,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in CUI Global in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CUI Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in CUI Global by 35.3% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 144,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.