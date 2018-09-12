Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media stories about Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ctrip.Com International earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.8837316788898 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TH Capital raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of CTRP stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

