Critical Review: New Residential Investment (NRZ) and Uniti Group (UNIT)

New Residential Investment (NASDAQ: UNIT) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Residential Investment and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 5 0 3.00 Uniti Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus price target of $19.45, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. Uniti Group has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.47%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 83.31% 14.85% 3.53% Uniti Group 1.83% -1.45% 0.41%

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. New Residential Investment pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Uniti Group pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

New Residential Investment has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.52 billion 4.15 $957.53 million $2.83 6.56 Uniti Group $916.03 million 3.88 -$9.43 million $2.51 8.06

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uniti Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Uniti Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities, residential mortgage loans, investments in consumer loans, and corporate. In addition, the company has an interest in a portfolio of consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

