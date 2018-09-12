Critical Review: Capitala Finance (CPTA) and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Capitala Finance (NYSE: TSLX) and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capitala Finance and TPG Specialty Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitala Finance $51.09 million 2.78 -$6.98 million $0.98 9.05 TPG Specialty Lending $210.90 million 6.17 $120.25 million $2.00 9.99

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Capitala Finance. Capitala Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Capitala Finance has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Capitala Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Capitala Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capitala Finance and TPG Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitala Finance -2.68% 7.81% 3.26% TPG Specialty Lending 53.60% 12.40% 6.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capitala Finance and TPG Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitala Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 TPG Specialty Lending 0 0 7 0 3.00

Capitala Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.65%. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than TPG Specialty Lending.

Dividends

Capitala Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. TPG Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Capitala Finance pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG Specialty Lending pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats Capitala Finance on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

